Car hits tree near Palmerston North, leaves two injured

Emergency services have been called to Summerhill Dr near Palmerston North after a car crashed into a tree.

A vehicle has hit a tree near Palmerston North leaving two people with injuries.

A police media spokesperson said a single vehicle had driven into a tree on Summerhill Dr at 2.50pm on Thursday.

Two people have been injured as the result of the accident.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said one rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent.

“Two patients in minor conditions were assessed and treated at the scene,” he said.

The incident was ongoing.