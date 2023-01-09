Tokomaru building fire under investigation
A fire investigator has visited the scene after a fire in the old Tokomaru Village Services building over the weekend.
Three appliances responded to the call about a property fire on Tokomaru Rd just after 1am on Saturday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they had little detail on the cause of the fire and that a fire investigator had visited the scene.
The property has been listed for sale for over a month, the for sale sign was still on the property on Monday, however online listings have been deleted.
Tokomaru is a small town in the Horowhenua District, 18 kilometres southwest of Palmerston North.
Police have been approached for comment.