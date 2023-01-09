Tokomaru building fire under investigation

A fire investigator has visited the property on Tokomaru Rd after a fire early on Saturday morning.

A fire investigator has visited the scene after a fire in the old Tokomaru Village Services building over the weekend.

Three appliances responded to the call about a property fire on Tokomaru Rd just after 1am on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they had little detail on the cause of the fire and that a fire investigator had visited the scene.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The fire at the old Tokomaru Village Services building on Saturday morning results seen on Monday.

The property has been listed for sale for over a month, the for sale sign was still on the property on Monday, however online listings have been deleted.

Tokomaru is a small town in the Horowhenua District, 18 kilometres southwest of Palmerston North.

Police have been approached for comment.