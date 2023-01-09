Child's death referred to coroner

A coroner will look into the death of an infant on a rural Westemere property last Thursday. (File photo)

The case of a child who allegedly died in a septic tank on a private property at Westmere near Whanganui last Thursday has been referred to the coroner, a police spokesperson said.

No further details were available.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance to the scene at 4pm on Thursday where paramedics performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said it appeared the infant died in what appeared to have been a tragic accident.

READ MORE:

* Infant dies after falling into Naenae stream

* Man dead after being swept out to sea, child rescued from water near Timaru

* Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at a Paeroa home

* Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at SkyCity in central Auckland



A neighbour on Watt Livingstone Rd where the infant’s family lived, Craig Laird, said the family had just “shifted in” having recently built their house.

“They’re making a place for themselves in the country and something like that happens. We’re all devastated for the little kiddie that died.”

While he didn’t know them personally, he said they were a friendly and familiar family who always waved to neighbours.

“It’s just tragic.”