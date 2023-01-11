Damage to Route 52 closes road, again

Five excavators have been working to reopen Route 52 after a landslip blocked the road on Monday.

A stretch of Route 52, between Tahuokaretu and Esdaile roads, is closed for the second time in three days after briefly reopening on Wednesday morning.

The 5km-long part of the road has been plagued over the years by slips, work maintenance and repairs.

Tararua District Council said the road would be closed until at least midday because of the subsidence of land

“But with heavy rain onsite, there is risk the road may continue to subside”.

Over the past few days, adverse weather events connected to Cyclone Hale brought heavy rain to the region, causing mass land movements and damage to the road.

In a Facebook post, the council said the site would continue to move “as the whole hillside creeps into the gully below”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the same stretch was cleared of debris from a landslip.

After a large slip hit the tourist route on Monday, five excavators had been working to reopen the road to traffic.

Tararua District Council said in a Facebook post “crews have shifted over 2500 cubic metres of material”.

It was the second time Route 52 was closed because of a landslip in less than four months.

In September, it took more than 20 days to clear the road after a landslide came down taking the tarmac with it.