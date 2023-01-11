Excavators work hard to reopen Route 52 in Tararua

Five excavators have been working to reopen Route 52 after a landslip blocked the road on Monday.

Part of Route 52, between Esdaile and Tahuorakretu roads in rural Tararua, has been cleared from debris from a landslip on Wednesday.

After a large slip hit the tourist route on Monday, five excavators have been working to reopen the road to traffic.

Over the past few days, adverse weather events connected to Cyclone Hale brought heavy rain to the region.

Tararua District Council said in a Facebook post “crews have shifted over 2500 cubic metres of material”.

This was the second time Route 52 was hit by a landslip in less than four months.

In September, it took more than 20 days to clear the road after landslide came down taking the tarmac with it.