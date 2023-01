Flooding at Ōpiki has closed part of SH56, a spillway located on the floodplain of the Manawatū River (file photo).

State Highway 56 in Ōpiki is closed between Alve and Tane roads due to flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said at 5.30am on Thursday the stretch of highway had closed.

The agency recommended using an alternative route. Motorists could take Tane Rd to SH57 or Alve Rd to SH1.