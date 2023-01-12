Flooding closes SH56 Ōpiki, further closures in Manawatū

Flooding at Ōpiki has closed part of SH56, a spillway located on the floodplain of the Manawatū River (file photo).

State Highway 56 in Ōpiki is closed between Alve and Tane roads due to flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said at 5.30am on Thursday the stretch of highway had closed.

The agency recommended using an alternative route. Motorists could take Tane Rd to SH57 or Alve Rd to SH1.

A number of other roads in Manawatū had been closed as a result of Wednesday’s heavy rain brought by Cyclone Hale.

In a Facebook post, the Manawatū District Council said Ruahine Rd was closed as a large slip was blocking the road.

In the Pohangina Valley, Raumai Reserve and Churchill Drive bridges were also closed while council staff inspected their integrity.

“Pohangina Valley East Road remains closed from Makoura Road to Churchill Drive due to slips.

“Hoihere Road remains closed due to flooding until further notice.”

Updates would be posted to the council’s Facebook page.