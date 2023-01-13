Car snaps post, brings down power lines after crash in Levin

The car rolled just after 1am on Friday.

A car has rolled bringing down power lines after a single-vehicle crash in Levin overnight.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene on Liverpool St just after 1am on Friday.

Fire crews also responded to the incident to assist police, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

A post had been “snapped” and staff were sent in to repair damage to the power lines, the spokesperson said.

Electra, who manages power in the region, and St John have been approached for comment.