Levin dairy targeted in ram-raid

A vehicle was allegedly used to smash entry in to a dairy in Levin, police say.

The vehicle was used to gain entry to Oxford Dairy, on Oxford St, at 1.30am on Sunday.

The vehicle was spiked by police a short time later, “though the vehicle continued on and drove through several fences in the show grounds”, a police spokesperson said.

“The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders.”

Police said on Sunday afternoon that enquiries were also ongoing to determine what was taken.