Man taken into custody after allegedly robbing Noel Leeming with a knife

One person has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing Noel Leeming in Palmerston North.

In an emailed statement, a police media spokesperson said police were alerted to a robbery at a commercial premises on Rangitīkei St at 10.05am on Tuesday.

One person was taken into custody and inquiries into the incident were under way.

Cracker Jack manager John Fisher said police came to his shop, next door to Noel Leeming, asking about the robbery.

He said a knife was involved, but he did not feel threatened.

“I have been used to this. Commercial premises get robbed.”

He said as he welcomed police officers, they told him to be aware as the robbers could return.

Noel Leeming has been approached for comment.

More to come.