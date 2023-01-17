Man arrested after ramming two police cars, attempting to evade police

Police spent the early hours of Tuesday morning trying to capture a 35-year-old man after he evaded Police.

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police, having his vehicle tyres spiked and ramming two police cars.

Palmerston North senior sergeant Paul Claridge said shortly before 1am, Palmerston North police signalled for a 35-year-old man, who was wanted by police, to exit his vehicle that was parked in Crewe Cres.

“The driver took off and failed to stop when signalled by police with flashing lights and siren.

“The vehicle was spiked shortly after, but continued driving despite the two front tyres being damaged by the road spikes.”

The vehicle was spiked a second time 40 minutes later, successfully deflating the rear tyres, but the driver kept going, Claridge said.

“The driver continued driving on the tyre rims until he was cordoned by police vehicles and he was finally stopped, after ramming two police cars,” he said.

“During the fleeing incident, the driver contacted associates to get help to avoid capture by police. However, police used a tactical manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a stop before the offending driver’s associates could assist with his escape.”

Police use a risk-assessment process to guide their decisions about what tactical options might be required to safely resolve any situation, Claridge said.

Murray Wilson/Stuff A 35-year-old man appeared in Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday for evading police for 45-minutes, early on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

“Police were able to arrest the offending driver without further incident.”

The 35-year-old local man was expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday facing driving charges, which include failing to stop for police when signalled, driving while disqualified and reckless driving.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries into this incident. As the matter is now before the courts, police are not in a position to make further comment.”