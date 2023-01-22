Person in serious condition after incident in Palmerston North

Police are investigating an incident that left one person seriously injured on Saturday night. (File photo)

Police are in the Palmerston North suburb of Milson investigating an incident on Saturday night which left a person seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said they were advised at 9.30pm on Saturday that a person had been injured on McGregor St in Palmerston North.

“They were transported to hospital reportedly in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the injury and are in the area as part of ongoing enquiries.”