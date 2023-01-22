Person in serious condition after incident in Palmerston North
Police are in the Palmerston North suburb of Milson investigating an incident on Saturday night which left a person seriously injured.
A police spokesperson said they were advised at 9.30pm on Saturday that a person had been injured on McGregor St in Palmerston North.
“They were transported to hospital reportedly in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.
“Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the injury and are in the area as part of ongoing enquiries.”