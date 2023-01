Lunar New Year was celebrated in Palmerston North in 2020 – the 2022 event has been postponed. (File Photo)

Forecasts for heavy rain have prompted postponement of Palmerston North’s Lunar New Year celebrations in Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The city council has posted on social media that organisers are “gutted” about having to delay the event.

The decision was made because there was heavy rain expected overnight on Friday and throughout Saturday.

The event has been moved to Sunday, running from 11am to 2pm, featuring offerings of food, performances fun.