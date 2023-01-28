Cattery who lost a beloved pet gives another cat in its care to the wrong owner

Awahuri Cat Motel lost Brent Hughes’ cat, Missy, after taking care of her for just one day. She has been given to a different owner on December 28 and has been missing since.

The story of a lost cat from a Manawatū cattery has resonated with another family, as the same cattery gave their beloved 13-year-old cat to the wrong owner.

Brent and Pam Hughes left their cat Missy at the Awahuri Cat Motel on December 27, before leaving for two weeks.

On January 11, Pam went to get Missy back, but she was told by the owner that they could not find her.

In a story published by Stuff on January 18, another owner who left their pet at the cattery in Palmerston North over the festive period reported their cat missing.

Brent went back to the cattery to find out what has been happening and it was only then that the owners of Awahuri Cat Motel realised they gave Missy to a different person.

He said they were dismayed by the cattery’s actions, as the Hughes only found out when they came back from their trip, on January 11, that Missy has been given to a different owner on December 28.

The cat has been given to another couple living in Fielding, who owned a cat name Missy too.

When Brent went to check with them where the cat was, they told him the cat had gone.

“They realised straightaway when they opened the cage that it wasn’t their cat, but our cat is so frisky that it just jumped out of the cage and ran away,” Brent said.

Supplied Pepper, owned by Jill McAsey, disappeared while in the care of Awahuri Cat Motel.

He didn’t have much hope that Missy would make it back.

“They always say that a cat would return to its home, but I don’t know if she would ever.

“I don’t think Missy would be actually alive. I doubt it, because I don’t think she could fend for herself,” he said.

Awahuri Cat Motel reimbursed the Hughes the $160 they paid for the 16-day stay.

Brent contacted SPCA who told him to get in touch with a lawyer as there was nothing else they could do.

“But we don’t want to do that at all. We are not that sort of people, but it’s just a little bit disappointing that this has happened and we feel a bit sad about it.”

In the previous story published by Stuff on January 18, Jill McAsey said she has asked the SPCA to investigate the standard of care at Awahuri Cat Motel after what should have been a routine pick-up ended in confusion and tears.

When McAsey went to pick up her beloved Pepper on January 6, she was handed a cat box with another cat inside. Pepper is still missing as of today.

The cattery’s co-owner Veronica Waterhouse said the manager at the time was unwell and had to go to hospital, he was then “relieved from his duties”.

“Obviously we are very sorry and we have apologised to the owners of Missy,” she said.

As she has been making the business ready for sale, Waterhouse said they have been both terrible accidents, the disappearance of Pepper and the misplacement of Missy.

“I wish we could change it, but we can’t.”