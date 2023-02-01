Volunteers needed for house and garden tour

Pink ribbon volunteers have been a key part of making the NZ House & Garden tours run smoothly.

People who might like discount-priced tickets to the Manawatū leg of the NZ House & Garden tours in March are being sought as volunteers to help host the visits.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, the charity partner for the event, has put out the plea for people to help make sure some of the region’s most beautiful houses and gardens and their visitors are looked after.

This is the first year the tour has included Manawatū, after last years’ event was called off because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The tours have raised more than $1.5 million for the foundation since 2014.

“The money raised from the NZ House & Garden tours helps to fund our life-saving work in research, education and patient support,” said foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner.

“It’s always a highlight of our calendar, giving Kiwis the chance to step inside some of the country’s most exquisite homes.”

The tours come to Manawatū on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.