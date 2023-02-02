Swimmers advised to avoid flooded waterways even though it's hot

Horizons Regional Council senior research associate Mike Patterson monitored water safety at Ahimate Beach when the ManawatÅ« River was at lower flow than now. (file photo)

Although it’s hot and warm temperatures are forecast to continue, people are being urged to resist the temptation to leap into waterways to cool off in the Horizons region.

Recent heavy rainfall meant it was likely most beach and river spots were not suitable for swimming or collecting kai.

Horizons environmental monitoring scientist and swim spot monitoring lead Kelly Le Quesne said counts of E.Coli in freshwater and Enterococci at coastal sites could increase significantly after recent high rainfall.

Contact with water where those organisms were present could lead to conditions such as respiratory illness, gastroenteritis, ear and skin infections.

“Generally, people should not go swimming within three days of heavy rain.

“If water smells odd or is a strange colour, it should be avoided,” she said.

People should wait for the water to run clear before taking a dip, and be aware that things might have changed below the surface of once-familiar swim spots, where large pieces of debris might have settled.

Similar advice applied to contact with floodwater, which could contain contaminants like faecal matter and other materials harmful to human health.

“People should avoid all floodwater, including not driving vehicles into floodwater.”