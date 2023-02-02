Massey University feline research centre celebrates 30 years

Massey University is celebrating three decades of its feline research centre helping to keep the cats of New Zealanders happy and healthy.

Over the past 30 years, New Zealand’s Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University feline research centre has been at the forefront of exploring the nutritional needs of cats across the country.

The independent research centre is led by associate professor and director David Thomas with a team of researchers, PhD and Master’s students, and has undertaken research on how cats eat seasonally, demonstrate their dislike of cold food, and how they can keep hydrated from their food.

“Our research has allowed us to understand the relationship between diet and cat health and from this we’ve seen if the nutritional needs of cats are met from balanced diets, the feline can live longer,” Thomas said.

READ MORE:

* New research centre to lead the way in innovation

* Useful science: Check your cat's physical conditioning

* Pet food is a 'hot' sector that's attracting investment



They discovered cats show a change in appetite and body weight across the year and will generally eat more in winter and less in summer; cats prefer to eat their food at room temperature as they are hard-wired to eat prey at body temperature; they don’t typically need to drink much water if they consume wet food as wet cat food contains similar levels of water as rats and mice which cats were domesticated to control around human settlements; and they lose their ability to digest fat as they age, which is why their dietary needs vary, and so does their diet.

Wattie’s is also celebrating 30 years of pet food product development with Massey University.

It started with Wattie’s predecessor ‘Best Friend Petfoods’, with the Massey centre opening as The Best Friend Petfoods Feline Nutrition Research Unit in July 1992. Wattie’s will continue working with the Centre for Feline Nutrition for testing, validation and product development, with its Chef brand, Thomas said.

Mathilde Langevin/Unsplash The Massey University has been at the forefront of exploring the nutritional needs of cats across the country for over 30 years.

“We’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Chef, and with their support, we’ve been able to make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our country’s cats,” he said.

Managing Director for Wattie’s NZ Neil Heffer, said he was delighted to celebrate the 30-year partnership and playing a key role in keeping the countries cats healthy.

“We’ve learnt a lot about feline nutrition and what cats like, thanks to David and his team. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Massey University,” he said.

Former Massey University student, and now Research and Development Technologist at Wattie’s working on the Chef range, Gabiela Harris, said the company was proud to still be working alongside the university.

“Chef is proud to have independent testing and validation carried out by David’s team and its predecessors over the last 30 years,” she said.

“This has helped us, not only with our innovation, but with maintaining high quality and nutritionally rich cat food products in the New Zealand market.”