Bacterial red alerts close two Horizons beaches

Äkitio Beach has been closed to swimming because of high bacteria counts. (File photo)

Kai Iwi and Ākitio beaches have been closed following detection of high Enterococci bacteria results.

Horizons had already put out no-swim signs at Ākitio after samples from Tuesday were returned with a red result, which was confirmed by a second sample on Wednesday.

Samples from Kai Iwi Beach turned red on Monday, which was also confirmed on Wednesday. No-swim signs were going up.

The high counts followed a general warning from Horizons environmental monitoring scientist and swim spot monitoring lead Kelly Le Quesne that rivers and beaches were likely to be unsuitable for swimming after recent heavy rain, and that people should not be tempted to take a dip even though temperatures were high.

The warning to stay out of the water because of the health risks was repeated.

The no-swim warnings would stay in place until bacterial levels returned to a level safe for swimming.