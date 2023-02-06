Lake Horowhenua under rāhui because of dead wildlife

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Horowhenua/Punahau.

Dead wildlife on the shores and in the waters of the lake have prompted the closure in the interests of safety.

The Lake Horowhenua Trust posted the notice after consultation with kaumatua.

“We are deeply saddened that this is happening again. We will inform you of our progress and results as they come to hand.”

Lake Horowhenua, near Levin, is a taonga of Muaūpoko, and also one of New Zealand’s most polluted waterways.