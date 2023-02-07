War service honoured at last for soldiers in unmarked graves

Colleen Treadwell and Barry Knipe pay respects to their uncle Edward Knipe, now honoured with a new plaque on the previously unmarked grave.

New Zealand soldiers who returned from World War II with mental injuries have been belatedly honoured with plaques at their previously unmarked graves.

At a commemoration and blessing at Rangitīkei’s Mount View Cemetery at the weekend, citations were read at the graves of 34 ex-servicemen who died at the former Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital.

One of those men was a gunlayer who served in North Africa, Edward Knipe, an uncle remembered by nephew Barry Knipe and his sister Colleen Treadwell.

Barry Knipe said he had gone to his uncle’s funeral with his father, but had not known him well, and did not know he had ended up in Lake Alice.

But he could imagine what he would have gone through, aiming big guns, without wearing ear muffs.

“It was trauma. But those poor buggers were not given any assistance.”

He said the shell-shock the men suffered that led to admissions to Lake Alice were war injuries as real as any other, and they should have been treated with more respect from the start.

Knipe said his uncle did receive war medals, but the family had no idea what had happened to them.

Treadwell said Uncle Ted had been very much a part of the family, and had lived with them for a time in Lower Hutt after he returned from the war.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Poppies decorate the fresh plaque that honours the final resting place of Edward Knipe, of the 2nd NZEF N.Z. Artillery, who died in January 1976.

She said she recalled he was a lovely man, if a bit of a loner.

Both said they thought he had worked on a farm somewhere around Rangitīkei, but did not know when and for how long he had been a patient at Lake Alice.

Treadwell said she thought it was disgraceful he had been lying in an unmarked grave since 1976, his war service only now being properly recognised.

The identification of the graves of war veterans who died at Lake Alice has been a massive project for Marton RSA life member Barry Rankin.

It started in 2016 when he responded to a request to help find the grave of one Leonard Hardcastle, and his research led him to the names and unmarked graves of another 33.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Citations were read for each soldier who previously lay unacknowledged at Mount View Cemetery after their deaths at Lake Alice.

“They served their country and gave more than most, and it would be fitting for their families to know where they are.”

His efforts were supported by Veterans Affairs, which helped with service records and paid for the gravestones and plaques.

Knipe’s nephew and niece said the weekend’s service was a wonderful tribute in a lovely setting, and they were grateful for the work that had gone into putting things right.

But they were distressed to think there would be other soldiers lying in other unmarked graves in other places, yet to be given the recognition they had earned.