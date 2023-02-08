All-day parkers outside Feilding businesses deter shoppers

Most of Feilding's shoppers car parks are taken by workers before the shops even open.

Frustration about car parking problems in Feilding has bubbled up through submissions on roading and traffic controls in the town centre.

Retailer Kate Wild, who owns women’s pre-loved clothing shop Turnaround, said she had faced a constant battle over parking for seven years.

The problem – her potential customers could not find a car park close to the shop because people working at nearby businesses filled the parks all day.

She said it was “a nightmare” that had gone “beyond a joke”.

READ MORE:

* Officials to review Feilding's parking bylaw following public plea

* Parking restrictions in Feilding could be introduced

* Parking issues in Feilding town centre prompts public meeting



“It’s so frustrating on a daily basis. People honestly don’t care.”

Wild said people were “lazy” and expected to find a park close to shops, and if there wasn’t one available, they might drive around the block, but would give up and go away if no parks had come free.

She calculated in one group of parks taken up by a handful of business owners and workers, there was potential for discouraging 117 extra shoppers who might otherwise have parked there and spent money at businesses each day.

It could add up to 585 sales a week that businesses were missing out on.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Inner streets of Feilding are full of cars parked for the day, locking out shoppers.

She supported the idea of limiting parking times to three hours, but not installing parking meters.

She also wanted the council to consider some extra loading zones, so delivery trucks did not have to stop in the roadway, blocking in parked cars.

Wild’s concerns were echoed by Feilding and District Promotions business manager Jan Harris.

She had visited most business owners in the town and while there were concerns about lighting and security the issue most of them became agitated about was parking.

A handful thought it was their right to use car parks outside their business, but most others were frustrated their customers could not use those parks.

“Many business owners simply don't care about parking and have a mentality that appears quite foreign to me and many other business owners.

“This issue is not going to go away and is getting more difficult to manage as business owners are becoming more angry as offenders keep repeating the same behaviour.”

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Feilding’s car parks fill up early in the day, with little turnover.

Harris said there was little support for introducing paid car parking and meters, but there was strong support for three-hour parking restrictions that would prevent all-day parking.

Those restrictions would have to be strictly enforced, she said, with heavy fines that would hurt offenders in the back pocket.

The council received 38 submissions on its proposed Traffic Safety and Road Use Bylaw, with just three people choosing to be heard at February’s council meeting.

It will deliberate on the submissions and make decisions about adopting the bylaw at a later date.