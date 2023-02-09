Crews remove trapped person after two-car crash in Palmerston North

Emergency services are attending a car accident in Palmerston North.

Emergency services are responding to an incident involving two cars in Takaro, Palmerston North.

One person is trapped in a vehicle.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews were called to the scene around 1.45pm on Thursday to the incident on Seddon St.

Dempsey said they were called by St John to help extract a person trapped in a car.

They were successfully removed from the car and were left in the care of St John and police.

More to come.