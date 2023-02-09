Two arrested following a vehicle stop where police find sawn-off firearms

A vehicle stop resulted in two men being arrested and waiting to appear on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

Two men will appear in court after police found two sawn-off firearms in their car on Thursday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle in Feilding around 11am on Aorangi Rd, which resulted in 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man being arrested, sergeant Nick Lawton said.

“While making enquiries into the vehicle police identified and recovered two firearms, a sawn-off shotgun, sawn-off rifle, and ammunition,” he said.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

“This was a fantastic effort by all involved, and we have been able to remove another couple of weapons off the street and put the offenders before the courts,” Lawton said

“This great result demonstrates police commitment to holding those who create harm in our communities to account.”