Three people taken into custody after failing to stop for police

Police have arrested three people after a car failed to stop for police after it was seen driving in a dangerous manner.

A police spokesperson said three people were arrested on Waughs Rd, near Feilding, on Friday afternoon after a vehicle they were travelling in failed to stop when signalled to by police.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop due to its dangerous manner of driving,” the spokesperson said.

“Police did not pursue the vehicle but were able to apprehend the occupants when the vehicle pulled into a driveway a short time later.”

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, the spokesperson said.