Emergency services are attending a crash in Mangaweka in the Manawatū area.

One person has died following a crash involving one car on State Highway 1 at Mangaweka, in the Manawatū region.

The incident occurred north of Mainui Rd at 10:20am, a police spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit has attended the scene and the diversions that were in place in the area have been lifted.