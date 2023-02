Emergency services are attending a crash in Mangaweka in the Manawatū area.

The incident occurred north of Mainui Rd at 10:20am, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place at Ruahine Rd and Toe Toe Rd and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, more information will be released when available.​