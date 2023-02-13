Council spends more than $11m on troublesome Tararua roads

Route 52 in the Tararua region has slips cleared off the road three times in the past six months.

Last Wednesday, a section of Coast Rd near Ākitio in the Tararua region was closed after the land subsided over one lane.

In a Facebook post, the Tararua District Council said geotechnical engineers were at work to find new ways to stabilise the slip.

In the past three years, the region has been affected by several road closures due to landslides, including in January when Route 52 closed twice.

And now information released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) shows the council has spent $11,320,518 trying to fix faults in the region’s roads since 2020.

READ MORE:

* Damage to Route 52 closes road, again

* 'Like a mud tsunami': Roads closed after wild weather sweeps through Tararua

* Summer rain and water conservation avoid need for hosing bans



During this three-year period, the region was affected by nine severe storms, including Cyclone Dovi in February 2022, which resulted in 1903 faults in the road network.

The council had been working with five different road contractors to repair damages caused by slips, dropouts and flooding.

The $11m, spent on Emergency Event Recovery, had been used by the council to remove trees on the road and repair washouts.

In the year to date, the regional road network required 832 interventions, which had cost $4,493,686 so far.

The interventions ranged from clearing minor slips off the roads to replanting sections of land lost due to dropouts.

Waka Kotahi also supported the council with additional funding during the nine “storm events” in the past three years.

In September last year, a slip blocked a part of Route 52 and geotechnical engineers advised the council with short- and long-term solutions.

As the slip kept moving and the road became more unstable, the council decided to implement long-term solutions.

The land that fell on the road would be replanted uphill and vertical piles would be installed to assist in holding the material.

SUPPLIED After a landslip hit Route 52 twice in January, the council had to implement long-term solutions to stabilise the land.

However, after Cyclone Hale brought heavy rain to the Tararua region in January, the council reviewed its plans to instal the piles and focused on strengthening the drainage structures.

In March last year, the Government’s Provincial Development Unit invested $14.6m to upgrade the road that runs from Central Hawke’s Bay to Wairarapa.

In an emailed statement, the council said works had been planned for Autumn 2023 “subject to the works required to improve the drainage structure above the road”.

As Cyclone Gabrielle hit the country with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the Tararua District on Monday night and Tuesday, the region might yet experience another “fault” in its road networks.