Bus shelters worth $5.5m planned for Palmerston North streets

Palmerston North's bus shelters are in line for an upgrade to make them more weatherproof and user-friendly.

New and improved bus shelters will start popping up along Palmerston North’s proposed new bus routes from the middle of the year.

The city council will be working with Horizons Regional Council to spend $5.5 million voted from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Transport Choices programme.

The investment is designed to fast-track projects to encourage people to move quickly from reliance on private vehicles to using public transport or bikes.

Group manager for transport and development Hamish Featonby will report to the city council on Wednesday on how the money will be used to support the new bus services.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North and Whanganui public transport infrastructure to get $9.2m boost

* Mayors across North Island frustrated at lack of funds for key transport projects

* Decade-long Manawatū transport plan heavy on roads, light on rail and cycling



The first priority would be putting in new bus stops to service new routes.

Improvements to existing stops would follow.

The investment package would not include the Main St terminal.

The new bus services expected to be introduced later this year have been designed to be fast, reliable and simple, and frequent enough for users to be able to “forget the timetable” at peak times, confident another bus would be along shortly.

SUPPLIED Palmerston North's proposed new bus routes.

The city would need about 400 bus stops to service the new routes.

While more than half of that number were already in place, the remainder would be completely new.

Some existing stops would become redundant.

The new bus shelters would be designed to be wheelchair accessible and weatherproof.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The days of Palmerston North bus stops without shelter like this one in Wood St will be consigned to history.

There would be digital timetable displays with up-to-date information removing passengers’ worries about whether they were in the right spot, and whether the bus had already gone past.

Safety improvements would be included such as tactile ground surfaces and lighting, a better fit around cycle lanes, with kerbs and footpaths that made it easy for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs to get on and off the bus.

While the plan was to design shelters that were modular, easily and quickly constructed, there would be engineering details that were specific to each location.

The roll-out was expected to start in July.

Other improvements to bus facilities could include more bus lanes and phases at traffic lights, cycle parking, and improvements to footpaths and road crossings around bus stops.

The council would sign a memorandum of understanding with Horizons to outline which council was responsible for each part of the project.