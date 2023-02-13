Rodger Fox bringing 'The Big Drum Off'

Rodger Fox, founder and bandleader of the Rodger Fox Big Band will play with three of the world’s leading drummers.

The Rodger Fox Big Band is bringing three of the world’s leading drummers to Palmerston North to begin a 50th anniversary concert series.

Dennis Chambers, Gregg Bissonette and Peter Erskine are three acclaimed drummers, all from the United States, who will feature in the show called The Big Drum Off Concert Tour.

Besides performing alongside the Big Band, the three will have a “drum off.”

“This ‘drum-off’ will be a performance to remember,” band founder and bandleader Rodger Fox said.

“The combined power of these three incredible drumming talents, in tandem with the Big Band’s sound, is not to be missed. This ‘drum-off’ will be a performance to remember.”

Fox said Chambers was a legendary figure in the drumming world.

“He has recorded and played with Santana, Steely Dan, Parliament/Funkadelic, John Scofield, The Jacksons, The Brecker Brothers, Victor Wooten, Mike Stern, and many others.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Rodger Fox Big Band released a recording with 10 of Sir Dave Dobbyn’s compositions in 2022.

“Dennis is known for his ability to perform with impeccable and funky timing in virtually any style, as well as his fast chops, but he is perhaps most noted for his jazz-fusion, funk, and Latin music playing.”

Bissonette was a jazz and rock drummer, Fox said.

“His broad experience ranges from big band, blues and rock, to Latin, fusion and much more. He’s a current member of Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band.

“He has played on albums by dozens of artists, including David Lee Roth's first three solo albums, and has performed with Canadian jazz legend Maynard Ferguson.

“Peter Erskine has won two Grammy Awards and has played with Weather Report, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Diana Krall, Pat Metheny, and the American jazz fusion band, Maynard Ferguson Big Band.”

The Palmerston North performance is the first of a five-concert tour to mark the anniversary of when Fox formed the band at Titahi Bay 50 years ago.

The Big Drum Off concert is on Tuesday, March 7, at the Globe Theatre, Palmerston North.