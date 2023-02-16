Palmerton North cycling network moves up a gear

Cycleways on Palmerston North’s Featherston St, western Main St and Summerhill Drive will be fast-tracked through an almost $4.9 million injection of Transport Choices funding.

The money comes from the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, and is designed to speed up projects that would encourage more people to bike, walk or take the bus.

The city council this week approved the programme of work to get the projects designed and completed by the deadline of June 2024.

Group manager for transport and development Hamish Featonby said consultation and planning was already well underway for Featherston St, from Botanical Rd to Ruahine St, making it a key priority to work on faster.

Cr Brent Barrett said it was a shame the cycleway ended at Ruahine St, “tantalisingly close” to Freyberg High School and Ross Intermediate, where changes were needed to encourage more students to cycle.

Featonby said although the money would not stretch to the schools at this stage, consultation and design work would go ahead in the hope of having funds to extend the cycleway in the 2024/25 financial year.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said he was surprised to see Summerhill Dr given high priority, as cycle lanes there had been added just a couple of years ago.

Featonby said the council needed to review whether the cycle lanes were working as well as they should, as there were problems that had not been resolved.

It was a priority because unlike other parts of the city, there was no alternative route for cyclists to use.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Summerhill Drive cycle facilities will be reviewed, again. (File Photo)

Cr Kaydee Zabelin said she was pleased there would be scope within the Summerhill Dr review to start planning safety improvements around the bend where the road dissected a community.

Safety issues, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists, had been raised by residents in many consultations, including submissions on the council’s plans for rezoning more land for housing at Aokautere.

Mayor Grant Smith said he believed the best solution for getting cyclists and pedestrians across the highway was an overbridge.

The third project planned to get a boost from the money was the last section of the city to Longburn cycle path, from West St and across Botanical Rd.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Proposals to complete cycleways on the final section of Palmerston North's Main St revived memories of the ill-fated planter box trial. (File Photo)

Cr Rachel Bowen said the council needed to handle improvements along that section particularly carefully.

She said after the controversy of the planter box trial creating a separated cycle lane, councillors knew that telling people ratepayers did not pay for it did not placate opponents.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she was delighted with the injection of money that meant ratepayers would not have to foot the bills.

She said it was great that the council had its cycle masterplan and had been planning ahead for projects, even where there was not enough money in its own budgets to do the work, so it was ready to react when opportunities to apply for outside funding came up.

Johnson said people would only make the shift to cycling when there was an actual network of cycle routes, not just some stretches of cycle lanes that stopped and started leaving dangerous connections in between.