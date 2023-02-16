Palmerston North people can get back in the laundry

Calls to cut water use in Palmerston North have been lifted, allowing people to enjoy longer showers, tackle the laundry and turn the dishwasher on.

The city council asked residents to conserve water on Wednesday to relieve pressure on the Totara Rd wastewater treatment plant.

During the day partly-treated wastewater was discharged to the Mangaone Stream. That stopped around 6.30pm and normal wastewater treatment and discharge to the Manawatū River resumed.

Floodwaters were receding across the city, but more rain was expected.

Riverside Drive remained closed on Thursday morning.