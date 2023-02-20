Resource management reform undermines local democracy

Local democracy stands to take a huge knock through the Government’s reforms of planning law, with elected councillors virtually denied a protest vote.

The Palmerston North City Council has put its disappointment with the proposals and process on record nonetheless.

Councillors have endorsed a submission on the Spatial Planning Bill and Natural and Built Environments Bill, which will largely replace the Resource Management Act.

But because submissions were invited just days before Christmas and closed on February 5, before council meetings resumed for the year, it was written by staff and approved by mayor Grant Smith.

The submission to the environment select committee starts with expressing disappointment about the timing, and the lack of engagement with local government about changes likely to have a more profound impact on local decision-making powers than any other reforms in the past three decades.

The reforms would shift planning functions from local to regional level, although staff processing consents would remain local.

Smith said although there was consensus the Resource Management Act needed to be overhauled, he could not see any good in the changes.

He said it was disappointing decisions had been made, and it was unlikely council submissions were going to make a difference.

“This is a real loss of local voice,” he said.

Smith said Palmerston North had been “lumped in” to a region stretching from Ruapehu to Ōtaki, and would get just one vote on the new regional committee.

It would have implications for all of local government and iwi partners.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barrett says local democracy will be lost in planning reforms.

Cr Brent Barrett said it was ironic communities had risen up in protest over losing something tangible like Three Waters assets.

But the planning changes were going to be more significant than Three Waters reforms in taking away their local voice and ability to make decisions.

He was worried there was little councils would be able to do about it, as it seemed “the train has already left the station” and councils were just being asked about the timetable.

Council city planning manager Jono Ferguson Pye said staff had tried to take a pragmatic approach in response to the bills, rather than dwell on why they should not go ahead.

But he said there seemed to be a lack of an overarching plan linking resource management, Three Waters and local government reforms.

He said the creation of regional planning committees significantly undermined local democracy.

“It is clear one of the underlying drivers of the reform is to remove the influence of politics in planning at the local level,” the council’s submission said.

It would be difficult for members of a regional planning committee to understand local issues and community expectations.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Kaydee Zabelin says reforms will undermine ability to respond to local expectations.

Cr Kaydee Zabelin said there would be huge expectations of the city’s representative on the regional planning committee.

A great deal would rest on the shoulders of maybe only one person to advocate effectively for the city at a regional level.

She was particularly concerned the changes would limit the city council’s ability and powers to respond to the challenges of climate change.