Emergency services at two-car crash in central Palmerston North

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in central Palmerston North.

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving two cars in central Palmerston North.

A police spokesperson said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash on the corner of Fitzherbert Ave and Ferguson St about 5.05pm on Monday.

”The road appears to be blocked while the scene is being cleared.”

Police have referred questions about the condition of people involved in the incident to St John.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Shannon Lucas said a fire crew was called to the “minor motor vehicle crash” about 5pm.

Fire and Emergency were not required upon arrival and the scene was left in the hands of Police and St John, she said.

St John have been approached for comment.

More to come.