Kids n Country is back in the lead up to the New Zealand Rural Games

Kids n Country will be held ahead of the Rural Games.

Get ready to toss your gumboots because Kids n Country is returning to Feilding after two years of Covid-19 cancellations.

The event is a lead up to the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games and will be held on March 4 at The Green in Manchester Square between 10am and 1pm.

Event coordinator Sarah Gilbertson said they were encouraging a fun-filled family day with a rural twist.

It was the third year they had tried to bring the event to the rural community and were expecting a good show with 500 to 1000 familiesexpected to attend.

On a smaller scale than the Rural games, kids could expect a multitude of activities to get stuck into including the chance to pat alpacas.

Gilbertson said their would also be a chance for children to have a go on a digger, try their luck at giant Jenga, and play on bouncy castles.

New Zealand Rural Games trust chair Margaret Kouvelis said the event encouraged young people to have a go and celebrate the town’s rural heritage.

This year’s Kids n Country is also involving local Feilding and Palmerston North primary schools to take part with a mural competition, sponsored by Property Brokers.

The winning school will have their mural on display at the Rural Games the following weekend and receive a Property Brokers prize pack.

The only rule? It must depict people having a go at rural sports.

The New Zealand Rural Games will be held in Palmerston North March 10 – 12.