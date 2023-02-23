Massey University in deal to have one of NZ's biggest solar farms

An aerial view of the solar farm locations.

Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University has linked up with an Australian company to build one of New Zealand’s biggest solar farms.

Solar Bay, an Australian commercial solar company, will build, own and operate the solar systems on two sites at the university's Manawatū campus, with the university buying all the electricity generated.

The two solar arrays – systems made up of multiple panels – will consist of a six megawatt peak (MWp) array on the university’s equestrian grazing area and a 1.87MWp array over the Orchard Rd car park.

A smaller array of approximately 0.07MWp is also intended for the roof of the new Innovation Complex on Massey’s Auckland campus.

After 25 years, Solar Bay will transfer ownership to the university which is not providing any funding support.

“Massey University was seeking a solution to their energy procurement as prices had increased from previous years and PWC New Zealand made the introduction between Massey and Solar Bay,” Solar Bay investment director Andrew Archibald said.

“The farm will be New Zealand’s largest behind the meter solar farm.”

The university and Solar Bay said the cost of the project was “commercially sensitive information, which we won’t be releasing.”

Peak usage on the Manawatū campus was 4.2MW and the university would be able to export any electricity not used on campus, creating a revenue stream.

David Unwin/Stuff Massey University has been working to reduce its carbon footprint for some time.

The university is currently working through the planning application process with construction starting later this year, subject to approvals.

Subject to final design, the university expects to produce 9,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year, or approximately 38% of the campus electricity, with anticipated savings of up to $1 million per year in energy costs.

Asked how this $1m saving had been assessed the university’s chief property officer Dr Dave Povey said, “the financial modelling uses a range of energy prices that will be finalised once the final design and build costs are known”.

The grid energy rate Massey University currently paid and that proposed for Solar Bay is not being released.

“This is commercially sensitive information.”

Povey said Massey had been working on reducing its carbon footprint for some time, culminating with the launch of its Climate Action Plan in 2021.

“At the same time, the university’s national energy supply contract was re-tendered in 2021, resulting in a significant increase in energy prices.

“Together these elements supported us to engage with an alternative energy solution.”

The university's director sustainability Dr Allanah Ryan said the solar arrays were an exciting step forward to implementing the university’s climate plan.

“The arrangement with Solar Bay will help us move closer to our goal to be net-zero carbon by 2030 by moving away from fossil fuels and towards implementing greenhouse gas reduction.

“This move is a very significant and positive step towards meeting our obligations as a university to act in the face of a climate change emergency.”