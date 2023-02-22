Fire stations hold minutes' silence for fallen firefighters

Stations across the region are paying tribute to Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg who died after a landslide in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fire crews across Manawatū and Tararua are paying their respects to the volunteer firefighters who died helping their communities.

The Palmerston North career brigade stood outside their station on Cuba St for one minute of silence on Wednesday at 2.55pm as a way to honour the service and sacrifice of Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg who died after a landslide in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Senior station manager Ian Penn said all volunteer firefighters risked their lives for their community.

“We want to show our recognition to the [Muriwai] brigade and to the people that lost their loved ones,” he said.

“All the recognition goes to volunteers that do it for nothing, and how they feel.

“It is always a sad day to lose anyone, and one of a big community that we are.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North Firefighters stand at attention for one minutes’ silence for Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg.

Penn said it is sad when someone was killed trying to help their community.

The Palmerston North Brigade had about 17 people, with their on-duty crew holding the minutes’ silence.

“People during the minute of silence will think about what a tragedy it is.

“Although the two firefighters who lost their lives are not a direct connection to us, it still effects us.”

Penn said as an organisation they did not have a high fatality rate for the amount of call-outs they did so it was particularly sad when someone did not make it home.

He said a number of volunteer crews in the Manawatū-Whanganui region would also host a minute of silence, most of them on training nights.

Instagram/Supplied Firefighters Craig Stevens, left, and Dave van Zwanenberg died after a landslide in Muriwai.

in tararusa, the Norsewood and Ormondville brigades will host theirs on Thursday at 7pm at the Norsewood Fire Station.

Bunnythorpe, Ashhurst and Dannevirke fire brigades held theirs on Tuesday evening.

“It is a time to reflect not only on our colleagues who have left before us, but also those who continue to do the hard yards in the communities effected by cyclone Gabrielle,” Bunnythorpe Volunteer Fire Brigade said on Facebook.

An official Muriwai Volunteer Firefighter Brigade fund had been established on givealittle in memory of Stevens and van Zwanenberg.