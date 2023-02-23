Directing trucks to roads designed for them proving complicated

Regulations might not be the best way to get trucks off residential streets in Palmerston North.

Trucks on residential roads around Palmerston North are tearing up the pavements and undermining road safety around schools, but city councillors are finding it a complex problem to solve.

A report they requested on options, including a bylaw to define heavy vehicle routes, has come back with advice that a bylaw might not be much use.

Senior transport planner Vinuka Nanayakkara said Palmerston North was an increasingly important regional and national hub for freight and logistics.

While that was an economic opportunity, it was also creating safety and efficiency issues on the roads.

Some heavy traffic was centred on industrial routes like Tremaine Ave, but there were also more trucks using largely-residential streets like Park and Botanical roads and Te Awe Awe, Albert and Ruahine streets.

Nanayakkara said the two main options the council had were to invest in roading changes that made certain routes unattractive for trucks, or to regulate.

Senior policy analyst Peter Ridge said before the council could prepare a bylaw change, it would have to define the problem, and decide that a bylaw was the best way to solve it.

Even then, it could be difficult to enforce, as it would be up to police to deal with moving vehicles using the wrong streets, and the cost of taking prosecutions was likely to be out of proportion to penalties imposed.

Nanayakkara said the long-term solutions lay within the Palmerston North Integrated Transport Initiative.

Its goals were to ​halve heavy vehicle trips on residential streets, halve the number of congested intersections, achieve time savings of up to 10 minutes on key freight routes and support economic development around the north-east industrial zone.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tremaine Ave is a popular route for trucks through Palmerston North.

He said making some routes less desirable for trucks could involve things like narrowing the road, putting in speed bumps, and making turning areas tighter.

Such treatments could also be expensive, and unpopular.

Mayor Grant Smith said it was worrying to see things like trucks passing two schools on Albert St, and milk tankers in the middle of town.

He said the council wanted to provide for trucks, but needed investment from outside the city into the key freight routes to make them more attractive.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Heavy trucks accelerate pavement cracks on Palmerston North's Tremaine Ave.

He suggested a third option could be just as effective – simply talking to trucking and distribution firms about why the council wanted them to use certain routes instead of shortcuts through urban areas.

Cr Brent Barrett said the issues of damaged roads, safety around schools, noise and disruption caused by heavy traffic were mounting, and the council should use every tool it had to help resolve them.

Cr William Wood said some of the solutions, such as a regional freight ring road, were at least another five years away, and the council needed to look for more immediate solutions.