Emergency services respond to incident on train tracks in Feilding

Emergency services are attending a train incident in Aorangi, in the Manawatu region. (File photo)

Emergency services are attending a train incident on the outskirts of Feilding in Manawatū.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene about 5.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded to the event just before 6pm but once they arrived they were stood down.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said State Highway 54 was closed between Campbell Rd and the intersection of Camerons Line and Waughs Rd.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and consider alternative routes, the spokesperson said.