Police called after reports of gun being pulled on pizza delivery driver

Police said reports of a gun being pulled on a pizza delivery driver in Palmerston North were yet to be substantiated.

Police responded to a report of a firearm being pulled on a pizza delivery driver in Palmerston North on Thursday night.

Officers were called to Croydon Ave around 5.30pm after receiving reports about the ordeal.

However, a police media spokesperson said the report was yet to be substantiated.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were underway, they said.

Nothing was taken from the victim.

“The victim was uninjured but is understandably shaken, and police are providing support to them.”