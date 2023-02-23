Multiple people injured in serious crash in Tongariro National Park

Multiple people have sustained serious injuries in the crash on State Highway 47. (File photo)

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in the Tongariro National Park area where multiple people have sustained serious injuries, temporarily closing the road.

A Police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the two vehicle crash on State Highway 47 around 4pm Thursday.

“Initial indications suggest a number of people have sustained serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“State Highway 47 is currently closed. Motorists can instead use State Highway 46 as an alternate route.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.