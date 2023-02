Two people have died after a crash on State Highway 47 in the Tongariro National Park. (File photo)

Two people have died after a crash on State Highway 47 in the Tongariro National Park.

A Police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash around 4pm Thursday.

Police confirmed two people died at the scene late on Thursday night.

The road was temporarily closed following the crash. State Highway 47 has now re-opened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.