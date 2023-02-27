'Desperate need': Palmerston North narrows its focus to provide aid for Napier

Palmerston North has adopted Napier city as its target for help in the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation.

Mayor Grant Smith had visited the neighbouring districts, and said he had seen how desperately help was needed.

The Palmerston North call centre, which covers about 30 councils, had managed more than 6500 calls for aid from Hawke’s Bay residents.

He said the city council had provided staff and council assistance across the flooded region, including Tararua, Central Hawke’s Bay and Hastings, but had decided to focus on Napier.

Smith said Palmerston North and Napier had a lot in common as each other’s closest city, and a history of help dating back to housing Napier residents temporarily displaced after the 1931 earthquake.

He said there was a desperate need for long-term assistance in a city that was broken.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cars and vehicles were caught in flood water with silt as the cycylone hit.

“The emotional toll is great, the people there are under huge stress, they had no power for a week, the traffic lights don’t work.”

It would take a long time for life to get back to any sense of normality.

The city council’s help was likely to include management staff, emergency management support, and possibly teams from the works depot and parks and reserves.

The cost would be absorbed by the Palmerston North City Council’s operational budgets.

Smith said the best way Palmerston North residents could help was with money.

The “Palmy/Napier Response Fund” had been set up.

The other option was for people to give prezzy cards or supermarket gift cards, which the council would ensure reached those who needed them.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hawke’s Bay floods have destroyed homes, pasture, orchards and lives.

“The last thing they need is more clothes.

“It’s very clear monetary donations and vouchers are easier to distribute to the people most in need.

“It gives families the sense that they can refill their fridges themselves, and there’s an element of dignity in that.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Scenes from flood-hit Awatoto, south of Napier. Cyclone Gabrielle.

Smith said many businesses and organisations in the city were already targeting their efforts towards making sure the help and resources Napier needed was getting through.

“We know not everyone is in a position to donate money, but we are encouraging those who can to help.

“The response to Cyclone Gabrielle will carry on for months, and it is possible that our community will be able to assist in other ways in the future. But right now, donations are the best way to help.”

Donations can be made to bank account 03 0726 0330770 01.

Another gesture of assistance was made by the Esplanade Scenic Railway, which donated 100% of the takings from passenger rides last weekend, which the society rounded up to $5000.

Palmerston North’s neighbour Horowhenua earlier “adopted” Tararua district as its target for assistance.

Seven generators, 240lts of fuel, 20 petrol cans, and $200 in petrol vouchers have been sent from Horowhenua to Omahu by Levin businessman Rowan Clarke, in partnership with local initiative genLend.