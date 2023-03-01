Palmerston North's proposed rates take could increase less than inflation

A long day in the Palmerston North City Council chamber has shaved 1.2% from the proposed rates rise.

Palmerston North ratepayers are going to be asked if they can tolerate a 6.4% rates increase in the coming year.

The city council on Wednesday spent more than five hours debating its budget for 2023/24, trying to strike a balance between what many thought was essential spending, and what others thought residents could afford.

They managed to prune the increase back from the 7.6% they started the day with.

One of the biggest savings came from taking $1.5 million out of budgets to replace a range of furniture, computers and vehicles, on a day when the council chamber’s electronic voting system broke down.

Another $1m was taken from operational costs, with chief executive Waid Crockett in charge of working out where those cuts would be made.

And mayor Grant Smith called for deferring earthquake strengthening of the civic administration building, saying the library and Regent theatres needed work more urgently.

Councillors also put some things back into the budget, which staff had suggested could be deferred.

One was restoring the low carbon fund of just over $1m which helped find ways to design projects that would reduce emissions.

Another big one was restoring just over $1m to begin planning for new social housing units.

The third was reinstatement of a budget of nearly $1m for infill street lighting in a several-year project to improve lighting in streets where the switch to LEDs had highlighted gaps.

As capital spending, those items only contributed a small amount to the overall rates rise initially, but the council already needed a 3% rates rise to cover interest on existing debt.

MURRAY WILSON/Stuff Cr Lorna Johnson says Palmerston North City Council is cutting too deep into budgets to keep rates down.

The only councillor who held out against voting to approve the programmes that would go out for community consultation was Labour councillor Lorna Johnson.

She said a rates increase below the level of inflation was going to mean a reduction in spending and services in real terms.

Johnson said there was hardship in the community, and those struggling most were the ones who would benefit most from the council continuing to provide a range of free activities.

It was Johnson who championed the case for retaining the social housing budget.

Cr Brent Barrett, who prompted the reinstatement of the low carbon fund as the only budget the council had for responding to climate change, also had reservations.

He said he supported continuing with the process, but thought it unfortunate to have a draft budget that meant the community would be getting less, and it would cost more.

Cr Karen Naylor made a raft of recommendations for cuts to capital budgets, but it was not until the proposed $1m cut to operational cuts that she gained the numbers, by a 9-5 vote.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North's youngest councillor William Wood gained support to reduce renewals budgets.

It was the council’s youngest member William Wood who proposed the savings from capital renewal budgets, all of which had some opponents, but got through on majority votes.

Wood said when residents were having to make decisions about new purchases, and making do with older appliances, the council should lead by example and do the same.

He also supported the operational budget reduction, which he described as “prudence, not austerity”.

Smith said he thought good decisions had been made, that reflected the hard decisions residents were having to make in an environment that had changed even in the past two weeks.