Flood-prone land approved for residential development

Still not convinced, John Anderson faces the prospect of houses replacing the maize on a flood-prone area over the back fence.

The all clear has been given to build houses on the fringe of Palmerston North on land neighbours have watched flood on several occasions, and there is nothing sceptical city councillors can do about it.

The city council this week approved a change to the District Plan rezoning land backing on to Cloverlea’s Meadowbrook Drive that will allow the Matangi residential area to go ahead.

Several councillors and neighbour John Anderson are struggling to believe it.

Anderson said after the recent devastating floods in Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, he could not understand why anyone would build on flood-prone land.

The land sits next to a waterway known as Whiskey Creek, which has acted as a spillway during overland flooding.

Newly-elected councillors Mark Arnott and Roly Fitzgerald and veteran councillor Vaughan Dennison shared Anderson’s doubts.

But mayor Grant Smith said although some people would not be happy, the council was bound to accept the decision of the resource management commissioners who had heard the evidence.

Cr Leonie Hapeta, who had trained as a commissioner but did not sit on the Matangi panel, said councillors had to respect the process.

She said commissioners had been through intensive training, and worked hard to evaluate the evidence and submissions to come to a decision.

Chief planning officer David Murphy said the council had delegated decision-making to the commissioners it had appointed to hear the proposal and submissions.

The council would be walking into a legal no-man’s land if it did not support the decision it had asked the commissioners to make, he said.

Fitzgerald said it was odd the council’s vote was even required if it had no choice in the matter.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Vaughan Dennison left the council meeting rather than vote on approving the Matangi residential area decision.

Dennison said he had seen the photos of past floods when the land was inundated and was concerned about the possible impact future weather events could have on the area and on neighbours.

He left the meeting to avoid taking part in the vote. Arnott voted against granting approval, and Fitzgerald abstained.

Principal planner Michael Duindam said the issues had been extensively explored through the hearing process, with expert evidence and neighbours’ submissions heard and considered.

There were conditions attached to the plan change that required any development to avoid flood hazards, through techniques such as building up the land and having minimum floor heights.

It was a condition that development would not create any additional flooding risks for neighbours.

Duindam said earlier that technical experts at the hearing had demonstrated flooding could be managed appropriately through conditions at the subdivision stage.

He said the conditions developers would have to meet to gain resource consents from Horizons Regional Council were more stringent than any he had seen anywhere else in the city.

The land could provide for about 158 traditional and terraced houses.