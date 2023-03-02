Census provides a wealth of vital information for planners

Palmerston North City Council city economist Stacey Bell is urging residents to make sure they count on census day.

Palmerston North city economist Stacey Bell loves her data.

As a local government economist and planner, she mines through it, sorts it, works out what it means and what to do with it.

That is why, six months into her role at the city council, she is encouraging everyone to fill out their census forms next Tuesday.

The information from the five-yearly census helped to ensure that not only was everyone counted, but that their current and future needs were met and planned for.

READ MORE:

* Throwing the kitchen sink at Census 2023 for Marlborough's best stats yet

* Confusion as households receive two census letters

* Harry Styles has to be counted in New Zealand's Census 2023



Bell said the information provided through the census remained anonymous and was not traceable back to individuals, so people did not have to worry about their privacy.

But once tallied up, it provided the most-accurate possible information about the makeup of communities, their wellbeing and characteristics, and allowed forecasts to be made about what they needed now and in future.

One of the local concerns was about health, where planners believed Palmerston North, as part of Te Whatu Ora MidCentral, was consistently under-funded because census data was not capturing everyone.

Knowing the size and age range of the population was also vital for planning schools – how big their rolls would be and where new ones were needed.

Questions about housing were valuable in understanding the extent of over-crowding and the quality of rental and family-owned homes, allowing central and local government to understand and better plan for future housing.

“It’s incredibly useful. It’s powerful information, and a lot of good policy comes out of that.”

It was much more reliable than waiting lists for state and social housing as an indicator of need, as it captured not just whether people had somewhere to live, but whether they were in quality homes.

Stuff Census 2023 is expected to provide better data than the last one did.

Another important aspect she would be looking for from the census was about the extent and value of volunteering in communities. At a time of high employment, she suspected it would show fewer people had time to volunteer.

It was also good to capture information about the city’s ethnic diversity and the languages spoken, and the relatively-high proportion of the population who had disabilities, who needed to be considered in planning accessible public facilities.

Asking people about travel to work or study, how far they commuted and what mode of transport they used was vital information for investments in roads, cycleways and public transport.

Bell said census data users knew there were people missing from the 2018 census, and the information collected came out later than usual as some of the gaps had needed to be filled using “big data”.

That had made it harder to plan future, and she hoped this census would provide more robust information.

Bell said each set of census data was a starting point for making projections, and without a sound base the credibility of those forecasts was undermined.