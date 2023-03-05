Four people in hospital, two in serious condition after two-car crash on SH4

Four people are in hospital after a crash on State Highway 4. (File photo)

Four people are in Taumarunui Hospital, two in serious condition and two in moderate condition after a two-car crash in Eura on State Highway 4 on Sunday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 2.30pm on Sunday and responded with two ambulances.

“We assessed and treated four patients; two in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition who were transported to Taumarunui Hospital,” they said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to State Highway 4 in the Eura area by St John to assist.

“We responded with the National Park station, but when we got there all occupants were out of the vehicles, and we stayed to help with scene safety,” they said.

Police said the road was initially closed but has since reopened.