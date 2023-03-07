Tutu-wearing angels prepare for Relay for Life

Karina Walker (holding the banner) leads the All Nite Angels team for Palmerston North's Relay for Life. Friends and whÄnau include mokopuna Liam Chardon, 8, and Cole Chardon, 5, (rear) and Ava Chardon, 3, in the foreground with Jasmine Nugent.

Anyone who has taken part in Manawatū’s Cancer Society Relay for Life will have noticed the bright pink T-shirts and tutus of the All Nite Angels team.

They have probably found encouragement passing their tent as team leader Karina Walker cheers them on.

This year is the 20th anniversary of her first Relay, something that started as a good thing to do that has grown in its personal significance as years have gone by and cancer has touched more people around her.

Walker first saw Relay in action in 2002 when her daughter Saasha took part in a Palmerston North Girls’ High School team, and she was amazed by the event’s community spirit.

She put Team Chiropractic together, as she was working in a chiropractic clinic, and the group drew motivation in memory of one of their own, Warren Nolan, who had died of a brain tumour in 1995.

Then they were touched by the death of Newbury school girl Elle Taare, who had been part of the team and was the granddaughter of chiropractor Les Whitehead.

Elle had leukaemia for about four years, and put together a recipe book to raise money for Starship Hospital that was published just after she died.

Then there was Walker’s own mother, Nahleen Maraki, a team member, peanut brownie supplier to the team, and significantly, the maker of the tutus that influenced the team’s name change.

She had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2013, and took part in the survivors’ lap that year.

“When she was diagnosed we went to the Cancer Society and they said now you can see how all that money is used.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Relay for Life moved its track and tent city to the reserve beside the ManawatÅ« River in Palmerston North for the first time in 2021.

The 2014 Relay was Walker’s first year without her mother, and the team made her get out of the tent where she usually stays as cheerleader and walk a lap.

“That was quite hard. Usually I don’t walk, I stay in the tent and motivate everybody.”

Walker said the team usually raised about $1500 to $2000 in donations each year, bringing them up to a tally close to $40,000.

But more important was the pride they felt in winning the small team award for best team spirit three years in a row.

The team usually has about 10 members. Four of them are originals, including Walker’s daughter Elettra. Walker’s mother-in-law Audrey Sciascia is one of the stalwarts.

And looking to the future, a generation of grandchildren is coming along. Liam Chardon, 8, will be taking part for the first time this year, with Cole, 5, and Ava, 3, wearing the T-shirts.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Relay for Life was a physically-distanced event with no mass venue in 2021. Tania Rosvall (third from right) and her children (from left) Jayden, 9, Jacob, 10, and Chloe, and rival team and hosts from Higgins.

Walker said “the whole 24 hours” was her favourite part of the Relay, and it was an absolute privilege to have been part of it.

She said the small things people could do really counted when they got together as a team for the community to help the Cancer Society with its Relay mission – to celebrate, remember and fight back.

The Relay will be held on the Manawatū Riverside Park near Waterloo Crescent, having moved there two years ago from its previous base on Centennial Drive.

More than 90 teams have registered so far, with a goal of raising $400,000.

Relay runs from noon on Saturday, March 25 to noon on Sunday, March 26.