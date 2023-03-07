Residents at breaking point after boy racer meets tear up cul-de-sac

The remains of boy racers in Cloverlea on Bennett St.

A concerned Palmerston North man says not enough is being done to control boy racers in the city and residents will take action if nothing is done.

“We are absolutely fed up,” the resident, who did not want to give his name for fear of retribution, said.

On Saturday night, he called 111 three times about loud noise from a car gathering on Bennett St.

The last call he made was at 4.33am Sunday.

He said he was told by the operator the issue was “a bit tricky” and police needed to figure out how to approach the dangerous situation.

”If these people are breaking up to three laws why can’t they do anything, there are businesses all over Bennett St that would have security camera footage that would show them burning out, and I am sure the plates are in view.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Residents in Palmerston North are fed up with the ongoing boy racer issues.

”This is not good enough.”

He had also been in contact with the council and his “last resort” on Sunday was emailing Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere.

The email started off with: “I am emailing you as a last resort to get this issue resolved.

“We live in Cloverlea in Palmerston North and have had multiple boy racer events held Bennett Street at all hours of the night up until 5am this morning,” it read.

”We as a community are absolutely fed up with the woke response from the council and police. I see that farmers have taken things into their own hands in other places in Palmy.

David Unwin/Stuff Businesses down Works Road are also not happy with boy racers doing donuts and burnouts and leaving rubbish and discarded tyre pieces on the street (file photo).

“Soon we will gather a mob of residents...if this does not get resolved immediately.”

Utikere told Stuff anti-social behaviour from boy racers was an operational matter for police.

However, he said it was an issue brought to his attention from time to time and one he would raise with police.

On Saturday night police also issued 100 infringements, impounded five cars and arrested two people as part of Operation Purple, which focused on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour in Palmerston North.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

A gathering of about 400 cars on Main St from 10.30pm was the main area of concern.

At a Palmerston North Rotary meeting on Monday, guest speaker Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Granthamwas asked by members about Saturday night’s efforts and what degree of respect people there had for police.

Grantham said he was there and the majority of people at the gathering of 400 were spectators.

“Some of the language was appalling, provocative. Some were quite witty, but some of the other stuff was horrible.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tyre marks on the cul-de-sac of Bennett St from Saturday night.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said he was aware of the ongoing street racer issue and had seen an increasing amount of concern from the community, especially over the past year.

Council had taken a number of actions, including installing speed bumps as a deterrent, and consulted with the community about a proposal to place restrictions on streets where frequent street racing activities were causing disruption and damage, he said.

“Currently the police are unable to act unless they catch someone breaking the law during these gatherings.

“While council has limited options to discourage this behaviour, our proposed bylaw could help give police more tools to deal with it more effectively.”

Smith said police and council worked together to deter street racing and residents should call police immediately if they were concerned about racing in their neighbourhood.

In November 2022 the council proposed making changes to the Traffic and Parking Bylaw to ban light vehicles from using streets where there have been problems from 10pm to 4am every night.

The bylaw was council’s response to about 500 complaints between January and August 2022.

Smith said the council had received 296 submissions during its consultation process on the bylaw.