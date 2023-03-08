Fatal school-bus crash leaves one dead, six injured near Marton

These are the tracks left by the fatal school-bus crash near Marton.

One person has died and six people were injured after a school bus crashed on Mākirikiri Rd in Marton.

The driver of the school-bus for South Mākirikiri School died at the scene in the Rangitīkei District just before 3pm on Tuesday, police said.

“Six passengers have minor to moderate injuries and have been assessed by ambulance staff.”

The bus went off the road and crashed into a ditch on Mākirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, about 33 kilometres from Whanganui, a police spokesman said.

“The road is closed, and will be for some time.”

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A police spokesman said those involved in the crash were young people that were shaken up, but not seriously injured.

Warwick Smith/Stuff From left, South Mākirikiri School principal Greg Allan speaks with police at the scene of the fatal school-bus crash.

South Mākirikiri School principal Greg Allan confirmed the bus was for the school.

“All of our students are uninjured and safe with their parents,” he said.

“We are currently supporting them and their families at the school.”

Allan said a statement from the school would be released tomorrow.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Amy Milne said they received a call around 2.50pm.

“We responded with two ambulances, two managers and one rapid response vehicle,” she said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Oil spills onto Mākirikiri Rd where a school-bus crashed, killing the driver.

All patients had been treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were assisting police and had sent two fire crews, one from Bulls and one from Marton.

A police officer at the scene said the bus had been removed and was taken to Whanganui just after 6.15pm.

A resident of Mākirikiri Rd, Grant O'Shanassy, said the crash happened near a two-lane bridge about one kilometre from the SH3 intersection.

He said the bus ended up in a drain beside the road around 15m from the bridge over the Mākirikiri Stream.

“The bridge is very narrow and there are a lot of close calls on that same bridge,” he said.

The region saw another school bus crash in 2020 after one crashed into a train in Bunnythorpe.

Its driver June Eynon, 63, died at the scene located at the intersection of Railway Rd and Clevely Line, 12km north of Palmerston North.