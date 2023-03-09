Kāinga Ora releases plans for 300 new homes in Palmerston North

Cleared sections in Church St are the likely home for 65 KÄinga Ora houses.

Kāinga Ora has released comprehensive details of where it plans to build 500 new houses in Palmerston North.

Some 200 of them are included in projects already under way or waiting for consents, and another 300 are pepper-potted around the city.

The plans have been revealed at drop-in sessions in the city this week, with those attending being invited to give their feedback through a community survey.

Manager for community engagement and partnerships Renee Regal said no decisions had been made about the 300 additional homes, so there was scope to change in response to comments and concerns.

“It’s not just about building homes, but supporting communities.”

Regal said Kāinga Ora wanted to do a good job of blending new families into existing communities.

It wanted to work with people in the neighbourhoods where the new housing would be provided to ensure people could connect, learn and be active, with inclusive community spaces, play and outdoor green space.

There were 630 families on the waiting list for housing in Palmerston North in December 2022.

The current building plans were a response to that need, and a big step up from the 140 new houses Kāinga Ora had built in the city since 2018.

While some land where housing would be built was already vacant, many of the plans involved moving some older-style homes off sites Kāinga Ora already owned and replacing them with more intensively-built modern, warm and dry homes.

The families living in the houses that could be removed or demolished had been informed about the proposals before the public unveiling.

Supplied One of the options for future KÄinga Ora housing in part of a block on Church St between Victoria Ave and Albert St.

One of the biggest developments, currently waiting for resource consent, is for 65 two and three-storey apartments in the central city on Church St, between Victoria Ave and Albert St, where older homes had been cleared.

Regal said the Church St project was special in that it included a lawn and gathering area the whole community could use, not just the new residents.

Another one of the larger developments was proposed for Crewe Cres and Bolton Pl where 39 new homes would be built – 31 two-bedroom homes, and the rest, three to five-bedroom houses, and a communal space.

A block of land on Webb St extending through to the cul-de-sac end of Millar St in Terrace End was proposed for 18 new homes, a mix of single and double storey, with two and three-bedrooms.

Supplied KÄinga Ora has released plans for building two-storey homes in Coventry St, Farnham and Croydon Ave in Palmerston North's Highbury area.

The Westbrook and Highbury areas were in line for three small and two large complexes.

Some 34 apartment-style homes of various sizes could be built on a block bounded by Coventry St, Farnham Ave and Croydon Ave, with another 35 nearby between Brentwood Ave, Croydon Ave and extending through to Botanical Rd.

Plans for a mix of 50 new homes in North St were already awaiting building consents.

Kāinga Ora holds land in Cuba St, which it also wants to build on, but the plans were at such an early stage it could not say how many homes could be located there.